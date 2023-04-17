(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore is on track for its lowest close this year as investors weighed weak steel demand in China along with the re-opening of a key export port in Australia.

Prices of the steel-making ingredient fell as much as 1.9% in early trading Monday as demand in China remains moribund, while iron ore shipments from Port Hedland quickly resumed after closing due to a cyclone.

China’s steel market has been soft since the start of April, despite the onset of the nation’s usual peak building season. Stockpiles jumped 6.2% in early April, with slower sales forcing mills to offer discounts on inventories and keeping them from restocking.

High supplies of iron ore reflect slower destocking and weaker demand in the market, Galaxy Futures said in a note. Long-term fundamentals are expected to gradually weaken, with prices to adjust downward, it added.

Iron ore was down 1.4% at $114.90 a ton at 10:27 a.m. in Singapore, on track for its lowest close since Dec. 28. Futures in Dalian lost 0.4%, while steel contracts in Shanghai advanced modestly.

