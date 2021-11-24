14h ago
Israel, Morocco Sign Defense Cooperation Pact, Gantz Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Israel and Morocco signed an agreement on defense cooperation, including joint military exercises, Israeli Defense Ministry Benny Gantz said, calling it a “historic step.”
The two countries will also cooperate on intelligence and defense procurement, and maintain close relations between their defense industries, he said in a Twitter post.
