The Israeli cabinet approved on Sunday a 30-billion shekel ($9.35 billion), five-year plan to close gaps between the Arab sector and the remainder of the population in education, welfare, employment and infrastructure.

While Arab-Israelis account for about a fifth of the population, the current coalition government, led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, is the first to include an Arab political party, giving the sector considerable political clout. A main achievement of the party in coalition talks was to increase the funds allotted to the five-year plan, according to a Globes report at the time.

The plan includes:

Employment development: More training programs for in-demand job skills; Hebrew-language training; expanded day care to encourage Arab women to enter labor force

Technological innovation and jobs: Increasing the proportion of Arab students completing advanced high school matriculation exams in mathematics, English and computer science; boosting the number of Arabs studying technology subjects at a university level and those working in technology

Health services: Reducing gaps in health services

Housing: Thousands of housing units will be marketed; infrastructure in older neighborhoods will be improved and public institutions, such as community centers, will receive added funding

