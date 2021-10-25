16m ago
Israel Seeks to Close Gaps in Arab Sector With $9 Billion Plan
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
The Israeli cabinet approved on Sunday a 30-billion shekel ($9.35 billion), five-year plan to close gaps between the Arab sector and the remainder of the population in education, welfare, employment and infrastructure.
While Arab-Israelis account for about a fifth of the population, the current coalition government, led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, is the first to include an Arab political party, giving the sector considerable political clout. A main achievement of the party in coalition talks was to increase the funds allotted to the five-year plan, according to a Globes report at the time.
The plan includes:
- Employment development: More training programs for in-demand job skills; Hebrew-language training; expanded day care to encourage Arab women to enter labor force
- Technological innovation and jobs: Increasing the proportion of Arab students completing advanced high school matriculation exams in mathematics, English and computer science; boosting the number of Arabs studying technology subjects at a university level and those working in technology
- Health services: Reducing gaps in health services
- Housing: Thousands of housing units will be marketed; infrastructure in older neighborhoods will be improved and public institutions, such as community centers, will receive added funding
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.