(Bloomberg) -- Italy says it will resume funding the UN’s Palestinian aid agency, UNRWA, and signaled support for an Arab-led peacekeeping mission in Gaza once the Israel-Hamas war ends.

Rome also vowed to “redouble” efforts to pursue a cease-fire in the territory as part of its leadership of the Group of Seven nations this year.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday that Italy would provide a fresh tranche of 35 million euros ($38 million) in humanitarian support of the Palestinians.

Of that, 30 million euros is earmarked for the Food for Gaza initiative, led by UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Programme. The other 5 million euros is destined for the UN Relief and Works Agency, whose funding was cut by several governments following allegations that some of its staff members had collaborated with Hamas, which is considered a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

“We’re in favor, should Israel and Palestine request it, of participating in potential Arab-led UN military mission to lay the groundwork for the complete autonomy of a future state of Palestine,” Tajani said Saturday, vowing “full support” for the Palestinian National Authority.

Tajani spoke after meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa in Rome. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also met with Mustafa and called for a resumption of the peace process to bring an end to fighting in Gaza and the return of hostages.

Tajani said Italy would resume funding Unwra as long as “not even a cent goes to activities that support terrorism.”

The foreign mininster reiterated his support for the “two people, two state” solution as part of a broader peace process.

