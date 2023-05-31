(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s economy grew more than anticipated at the start of the year, driven by household spending.

Gross domestic product rose 0.6% in the three months through March, from a quarter earlier, Istat said in a statement Wednesday. That compares with an initial reading of 0.5%.

The news will be a boost to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is making an effort to show investors that she’s leading the country in a fiscally responsible manner. The numbers contrast with a downward revision in Germany last week, which pushed Europe’s biggest economy into its first recession since the start of pandemic.

