May 31, 2023
Italy’s Economy Grew More Than Anticipated in First Quarter
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s economy grew more than anticipated at the start of the year, driven by household spending.
Gross domestic product rose 0.6% in the three months through March, from a quarter earlier, Istat said in a statement Wednesday. That compares with an initial reading of 0.5%.
The news will be a boost to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is making an effort to show investors that she’s leading the country in a fiscally responsible manner. The numbers contrast with a downward revision in Germany last week, which pushed Europe’s biggest economy into its first recession since the start of pandemic.
