J.C. Penney soars as CEO says turnaround plan gaining steam

J.C. Penney Co. shares surged after the company raised its profit forecast, even amid another quarterly sales decline, as the battered department-store chain’s turnaround plan gains more time to play out.

-Excluding some items, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will exceed US$475 million this year, up from a previous forecast of between US$440 million and US$475 million. The chain also posted a drop in inventory.

Key Insights

-J.C. Penney’s report shows it’s making progress in improving its operations, and that cheered investors. “We are beginning to see results -- both in our numbers and how we operate as a business,” Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau said in a statement.

-Still, same-store sales, a closely watched metric in retail, fell 9.3 per cent in the third quarter. That’s worse than the average projection for a drop of 8.3 per cent, according to Consensus Metrix. With foot traffic falling and five straight quarterly declines in same-stores sales, the chain is testing new store formats and in-store experiences.

-This holiday season is especially critical for the retailer. Soltau told Bloomberg News in September that J.C. Penney would “show up this holiday in a way our customer hasn’t seen in a long time.” Investors will have to wait for the conference call later this morning to hear more on those plans.

-The retailer reported liquidity of about US$1.7 billion for the quarter, and reaffirmed its expectation for US$1.5 billion of liquidity at the end of the year.

Market Reaction

-The shares jumped as much as 22 per cent in early trading on Friday. The stock has gained 5.8 per cent this year through Thursday’s close.

--With assistance from Katherine Doherty.