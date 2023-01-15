(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s benchmark yield rose above the central bank’s ceiling for a second day as investors bet on a change in policy again as soon as this week.

The 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.51%. It jumped as much as 4.5 basis points to 0.545% on Friday, climbing above the BOJ’s 0.5% ceiling for the first time since the central bank doubled it on Dec. 20.

The central bank will buy ¥1.4 trillion ($11 billion) of bonds due in one to 25 years as well as an unlimited amount of two-year notes at a fixed yield of 0.03% in its additional operations on Monday. These are on top of a daily offer to purchase unlimited quantities of 10-year debt and futures-linked securities at 0.5%.

Pressures on the market may intensify further amid speculation the central bank will abandon its yield-curve control policy as soon as its next policy decision on Wednesday.

“If a restoration of bond-market functioning was really the main reason for the BOJ’s policy tweak last month, the central bank would have to abolish yield-curve control this week,” Kazuhiko Sano, chief bond strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities, wrote in a research note. “An end of yield-curve control would prompt the market to price in an end of the negative-rate policy and a few more rate hikes, threatening to push yields higher.”

