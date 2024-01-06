(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged rescuers to continue the search for survivors as the death toll rose following a major earthquake on the country’s northwest coast.

At least 110 people have died in the worst-hit region of Ishikawa prefecture since a magnitude 7.6 tremor hit the area on New Year’s Day, Kyodo said. About another 200 have been recorded as missing. Some of those trapped under collapsed buildings were in the area to visit relatives for one of Japan’s most important holidays, according to broadcaster TBS and other media.

“Please do all you can for the rescue operation and work to save as many people as possible, without giving up,” Kishida told officials Saturday.

Read more: Why Almost 150 Earthquakes Struck Japan in Less Than a Day

The government has struggled to gauge the extent of the damage on the narrow peninsula, with roads blocked by landslides and fallen debris hampering access for rescuers and emergency supplies. The local airport will remain closed until Jan. 24, Kyodo said.

The Self-Defense Forces have dispatched a total of 5,400 troops to help out in the relief mission, the Defense Ministry said on its X account. Nine ships, 30 planes and 12 sniffer dogs are also part of the operation, it added. That comes in addition to police and firefighters from across the country.

Aftershocks continue to rock the area, where snow is forecast for Sunday. About 30,000 people are sheltering in evacuation centers, while more than 66,000 homes are without running water, Ishikawa prefectural government said on its website. A power outage was affecting about 27,000 homes as of Friday, according to Hokuriku Electric Power Company.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.