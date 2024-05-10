(Bloomberg) -- Foreign businesses’ direct investment into China last quarter slumped again, underscoring challenges for the nation as Beijing seeks more overseas funds to help its economy.

China’s direct investment liabilities in its balance of payments stood at $10.3 billion in the first three months of the year, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange released Friday. The figure is 56% lower than in the same period a year earlier. That comes after revised data for last year showed it falling to the lowest since the early 2000s.

The data also showed the current account surplus fell to its lowest since the start of the pandemic, driven by a smaller surplus in goods trade and continued deficits in services.

