(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s retail sales regained ground in September following a sharp drop the month before, an indication that shoppers felt more comfortable spending as virus infections started to fall from August’s peak.

Higher outlays on clothing, accessories and general merchandise helped receipts at retailers rise 2.7% from the previous month, the economy ministry data reported Thursday. Analysts had expected a 1.5% increase from August.

The stronger-than-expected gain suggests that consumption may not have declined in the third quarter as much as expected. Signs of resilience in the economy could reduce the scale of stimulus package to be put together after this weekend’s national election.

Recently installed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has so far spoken of measures worth tens of trillions of yen to help the post-pandemic recovery if he wins Sunday’s vote, as is expected.

Thursday’s figures showed retail sales rose 1.2% in the third quarter.

