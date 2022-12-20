Japan Two-Year Yield Rises Above Zero for First Time Since 2015

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s two-year yield rose above zero for the first time since 2015, bringing the global era of negative yields to an end.

The yield on the nation’s two-year government note added two basis points to 0.010% on Wednesday, according to Japan Bond Trading Co. data. All other benchmark tenors have yields above zero and Bloomberg’s gauge of global negative-yielding debt only contains short-term Japanese bonds.

The Bank of Japan unexpectedly widened a trading band for 10-year bond yields on Tuesday, spurring speculation the BOJ is inching toward policy normalization. The central bank still kept short-term interest rates at minus 0.1%.

Japan’s inflation hit its fastest clip in 40 years in October, adding to doubts over the need for continued stimulus.

