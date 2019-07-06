(Bloomberg) -- U.S. federal prosecutors have arrested hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein and charged him with sex trafficking, the New York Times reported.

Epstein, who had been accused of molesting young girls, is expected to appear in court on Monday, the paper reported. It cited two people familiar with the case, without identifying them.

The Epstein case dates back more than a decade. He has been accused of using employees to bring local teen girls to his home for sex and paying victims to recruit new victims. His alleged victims were as young as 13 years old at the time. Epstein eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of soliciting a prostitute and served 13 months in a state prison, while avoiding prosecution for federal sex-trafficking offenses.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, which brought the charges against Epstein, declined to comment on the proceedings to the New York Times.

Additional victims have come forward since Epstein entered into a lenient plea deal with Florida prosecutors, the Miami Herald reported Saturday.

