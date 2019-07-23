John De Goey, portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

Focus: Personal finance and ETFs

MARKET OUTLOOK

Investors would be well advised to set and maintain a personally customized asset mix. That should involve building a portfolio of 10 or 12 low-cost mutual funds and/or ETFs that are broadly diversified by asset class. Beyond that, they should keep trading to a minimum and re-balance when their portfolio deviates from written targets. Investors should spend their time doing what they love, not watching how capital markets are doing on a day to day basis. People who ask how did you do last year are like people who handicap a marathon when only one mile has been run. Most investors have a time horizon of well over 26 years and the first year (or any individual year, for that matter) is seldom a good predictor of the future, just as the first mile id unlikely to be a useful predictor of who will win the race.

TOP PICKS

John De Goey's Top Picks John De Goey of Wellington-Altus Private Wealth shares his top picks: the BHAV, the VEE and the FLCI.

PURPOSE BEHAVIOURAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND (BHAV AQL)

VANGUARD FTSE EMERGING MARKET ALL CAP ETF (VEE.TO)

FRANKLIN LIBERTY CANADIAN INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE DEBT ETF (FLCI.TO)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BHAV N N Y VEE Y Y Y FLCI Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JUNE 10, 2019

John De Goey's Past Picks John De Goey of Wellington-Altus Private Wealth reviews his past picks: the VCN, the CYBR and the FLEM.

VANGUARD FTSE CANADA ALL CAP INDEX ETF (VCN.TO)

Then: $32.84

Now: $33.45

Return: 2%

Total return: 3%

Evolve Cyber Security Index ETF (CYBR.TO)

Then: $27.01

Now: $28.92

Return: 7%

Total return: 7%

Franklin LibertyQT Emerging Markets Index ETF (FLEM.TO)

Then: $18.61

Now: $18.73

Return: 1%

Total return: 2%

Total return average: 4%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND VCN N N Y CYBR N N Y FLEM N N N

WEBSITE: www.standupadvisors.ca

TWITTER: @STANDUP_today