(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government is pessimistic about the chances of securing a Brexit deal after his Northern Irish allies raised objections to the plans that have been drawn up in talks in Brussels, according to a British official. The pound slumped.

Key Developments

Talks went on late Tuesday night in Brussels

U.K. government also held discussions with hardline Brexit-backers and officials from the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party

Brexit purist Steve Baker said late Tuesday he was optimistic it was possible to reach a "tolerable deal" he could vote for

Johnson needs a deal approved this Saturday or he will be forced to seek an extension

DUP Is Resisting a Deal, U.K. Official Says (8:30 a.m.)

The Democratic Unionist Party is resisting the proposed divorce agreement and the U.K. side now thinks the chances of getting an agreement are low, according to a British official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Brexit Talks Make Progress But Leave Johnson’s Key Allies UneasyCan Johnson Get a Deal Through Parliament? Silence Is Golden

