(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a second legal challenge over his plan to suspend Parliament after three English judges ruled that the move wasn’t a matter for the courts.

The case was brought by businesswoman Gina Miller and former Prime Minister John Major, who argued that bypassing lawmakers through the process known as prorogation is an abuse of the government’s power. The appeal of the ruling will go straight to the U.K. Supreme Court.

The judges’ ruling comes after Johnson successfully fended off a challenge in Scotland earlier this week. The cases, alongside a third pending in Northern Ireland, are set to go to appeal. Before Friday’s ruling in London, the Supreme Court said its judges would end their summer vacations early to allow a hearing on Sept. 17, days after the prorogation has come into effect.

The legal skirmishes are part of a concerted series of actions to limit Johnson’s ability to leave the European Union. On Wednesday night, Labour Party and Tory rebels voted to take control of the legislative agenda and passed a bill to rule out a no-deal Brexit.

Miller’s attorney, David Pannick, had argued that the length of the proposed prorogation at such a critical time was unlawful.

“As disappointed with the result as Mrs. Miller will be, we will go to the Supreme Court,” Pannick said

