(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. said fully vaccinated staff no longer need to wear masks anywhere in its U.S. buildings, amid an easing up in Covid-19 cases that’s paved the way for Wall Street staff to return to offices.

The biggest U.S. bank said in a memo to employees that masks are now “completely voluntary” unless there are more stringent local restrictions in place. Unvaccinated staff or those that have chosen not to disclose their status will need to wear a mask, apart from when they’re at workspaces or eating and drinking.

“With Omicron cases declining in many U.S. locations, and expected to continue to decline, vaccine boosters and treatments more readily available, and a large percentage of our workforce vaccinated, we are continuing to make adjustments to some of these safeguards,” the bank said in the memo.

It will maintain safeguards such as contact tracing and twice weekly mandatory testing for unvaccinated staff entering its offices, it said.

