Non-smokers should not vape, the chief executive officer of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Kevin Burns said in an interview aired on CBS This Morning.

“Don’t vape. Don’t use Juul. Don’t start using nicotine if you don’t have a pre-existing relationship with nicotine. Don’t use the product. You are not our target consumer,” Burns said.

"Don't vape. Don't use Juul."



Kevin Burns also wouldn't say if vaping is safer than cigarettes and acknowledged the long-term effects of vaping are unknown.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was looking into a “cluster of pulmonary illnesses” affecting mainly adolescents and young adults in at least 14 states that were linked to e-cigarette product use.

Burns declined to say if vaping is safer than smoking traditional cigarettes but acknowledged that the long-term effects of using e-cigarettes are not known.

“We think we have a product that is legal today. It’s tested for toxicity. And that does not present a risk based on the guidelines of the category today to the American public,” he said.