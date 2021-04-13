(Bloomberg) -- Juul Labs Inc. failed to knock out racketeering claims in lawsuits accusing the e-cigarette maker of deliberately targeting teenagers.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco on Tuesday ruled most of the claims brought by consumers, local governments and school districts under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Practices Act can move forward.

The judge dismissed those claims in October, but allowed the plaintiffs to file a revised complaint, which successfully made the RICO claims.The case is In re: Juul Labs Inc. Marketing, Sales Practices & Products Liability Litigation, 19-MD-02913, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

