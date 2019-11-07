Juul Labs Inc. was sued for collecting biometric data from its online customers as a method of verifying they are legally old enough to buy vaping products.

The company was accused in a complaint filed Thursday in Illinois of violating a state law that requires consumer consent for companies to gather sensitive biometric data.

WeWork was hit this week with a similar class-action complaint over its alleged used of facial scans to track people in its shared office spaces without informed written consent, which plaintiffs claim is a violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.