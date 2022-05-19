(Bloomberg) -- Citadel founder Ken Griffin said his employees are back to the office full time, advocating for an in-person approach because innovation and creativity can falter in a remote-work environment.

“Having everybody back together has been really powerful in driving forward our business,” the billionaire said in a wide-ranging interview Thursday at Bloomberg Intelligence’s Market Structure conference. He said people have told him “it’s nice to be in a room and not have to deal with 25 different distractions.”

Wall Street continues to grapple with how much time workers need to spend in the office as the Covid-19 pandemic grinds on. Citadel and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among the firms that have required workers spend more time in the office.

