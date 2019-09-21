(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Representative Joe Kennedy III, a member of one of the most storied political families in U.S. history, on Saturday announced a campaign to unseat Senator Edward Markey in Massachusetts.

“Big news: I’m running for US Senate,” Kennedy posted on his Facebook site. “This isn’t a time for waiting, for sitting on the sidelines, or for playing by rules that don’t work anymore. This is the fight of our lives, the fight of my generation — and I’m all in.”

The decision sets up a clash between the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and an incumbent who has spent more than 40 years in Congress. It would pit two of the party’s leading liberal voices in a stark generational fight; Kennedy, 38, was born nearly four years after Markey, 73, was first elected to Congress.

To contact the reporter on this story: Laura Litvan in Washington at llitvan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.