Kenya’s State Law Office wants the government to stop Chinese company Africa Star Railway Operation Co. from running lines, partly because revenue has been below target, the Sunday Standard newspaper said.

The state-controlled Kenya Railways Corp. should consider immediately terminating the contract with Africa Star, the newspaper reported, citing Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto. A review of the contract was scheduled for May 2022, five years through the arrangement.

Calls and emailed requests for comment, outside office hours, to Africa Star, KRC and the Attorney General’s office weren’t immediately answered.

