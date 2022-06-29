(Bloomberg) -- In the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, teenage pregnancy rates tripled in parts of Kenya, an unforeseen consequence of the economic shocks that followed the spread of Covid-19.

On this episode of “The Pay Check,” Bloomberg Digital Originals explores how closed schools and economic hardship created a crisis for young women and girls in Kenya, and how an after-school program in Nairobi’s biggest informal settlement is creating a safe haven for some of them.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.