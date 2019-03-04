Kim Bolton, president and portfolio manager of Black Swan Dexteritas

Focus: Technology stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

"I guess it isn't that surprising that the market came off; I think it's very surprising that it actually bounced back so well. [The S&P 500 has] gone from 2,350 all the way to 2,800. If you audience recalls, back into the fall ... 2,800 to 2,825 was a support level on the way down. As a result since its going through that on the way down, as it comes back up it becomes a very significant resistance. I think a lot of market participants this morning looked at it and nobody was willing to actually by above 2,815 and so, the vulnerable side was to the downside."

UPDATES

Xilinix: Sold at $112.50 after reaching price target.

Ericsson: Sold at $9.20 after reaching price target.

TOP PICKS

Kim Bolton's Top Picks Kim Bolton of Black Swan Dexteritas shares his top picks: Equinix, Tableau Software and Cisco.

EQUINIX (EQIX.O)

TABLEAU SOFTWARE (DATA.N)

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO.O)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND EQIX Y Y Y DATA Y Y Y CSCO N N N

PAST PICKS: JULY 9, 2018

Kim Bolton's Past Picks Kim Bolton of Black Swan Dexteritas reviews his past picks: Red Hat, Twitter and Activision Blizzard.

RED HAT (RHT.N)

Then: $139.95

Now: $182.87

Return: 31%

Total return: 31%

TWITTER (TWTR.N)

Then: $44.14

Now: $30.50

Return: -31%

Total return: -31%

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (ATVI.O)

Then: $76.84

Now: $41.79

Return: -46%

Total return: -46%

Total return average: -15%