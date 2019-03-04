Kim Bolton, president and portfolio manager of Black Swan Dexteritas
Focus: Technology stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

"I guess it isn't that surprising that the market came off; I think it's very surprising that it actually bounced back so well. [The S&P 500 has] gone from 2,350 all the way to 2,800. If you audience recalls, back into the fall ... 2,800 to 2,825 was a support level on the way down. As a result since its going through that on the way down, as it comes back up it becomes a very significant resistance. I think a lot of market participants this morning looked at it and nobody was willing to actually by above 2,815 and so, the vulnerable side was to the downside."

UPDATES

  • Xilinix: Sold at $112.50 after reaching price target.
  • Ericsson: Sold at $9.20 after reaching price target.

 

TOP PICKS

Kim Bolton's Top Picks

Kim Bolton of Black Swan Dexteritas shares his top picks: Equinix, Tableau Software and Cisco.

EQUINIX (EQIX.O)

TABLEAU SOFTWARE (DATA.N)

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO.O)

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
EQIX Y Y Y
DATA Y Y Y
CSCO N N N

 

PAST PICKS: JULY 9, 2018

Kim Bolton's Past Picks

Kim Bolton of Black Swan Dexteritas reviews his past picks: Red Hat, Twitter and Activision Blizzard.

RED HAT (RHT.N)

  • Then: $139.95
  • Now: $182.87
  • Return: 31%
  • Total return: 31%

TWITTER (TWTR.N)

  • Then: $44.14
  • Now: $30.50
  • Return: -31%
  • Total return: -31%

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (ATVI.O)

  • Then: $76.84
  • Now: $41.79
  • Return: -46%
  • Total return: -46%

Total return average: -15%

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
RHT N N N
TWTR Y Y Y
ATVI Y Y Y

 

FUND PROFILE

BSD Global Tech Fund
Performance as of: Jan 18, 2019

  • 1 month: 5.6% fund, 8.9% index
  • Year-to-date: 8.8% fund, 15.2% index
  • 5 years: 12.9% fund, 18.01% index

INDEX: 50/50 Nasdaq/Russell 2000.
Returns are net of fees, distributions and annualized.

TOP 5 HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

  1. Cisco Systems: 6.3%
  2. Visa: 5.4%
  3. Infineon technologies: 4.7%
  4. Alphabet: 4.5%
  5. Equinix: 4.5%

WEBSITE: www.bsdmi.com