Kim Bolton's Top Picks: March 4, 2019
Kim Bolton, president and portfolio manager of Black Swan Dexteritas
Focus: Technology stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK
"I guess it isn't that surprising that the market came off; I think it's very surprising that it actually bounced back so well. [The S&P 500 has] gone from 2,350 all the way to 2,800. If you audience recalls, back into the fall ... 2,800 to 2,825 was a support level on the way down. As a result since its going through that on the way down, as it comes back up it becomes a very significant resistance. I think a lot of market participants this morning looked at it and nobody was willing to actually by above 2,815 and so, the vulnerable side was to the downside."
UPDATES
- Xilinix: Sold at $112.50 after reaching price target.
- Ericsson: Sold at $9.20 after reaching price target.
TOP PICKS
EQUINIX (EQIX.O)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE (DATA.N)
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO.O)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|EQIX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|DATA
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CSCO
|N
|N
|N
PAST PICKS: JULY 9, 2018
RED HAT (RHT.N)
- Then: $139.95
- Now: $182.87
- Return: 31%
- Total return: 31%
TWITTER (TWTR.N)
- Then: $44.14
- Now: $30.50
- Return: -31%
- Total return: -31%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (ATVI.O)
- Then: $76.84
- Now: $41.79
- Return: -46%
- Total return: -46%
Total return average: -15%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|RHT
|N
|N
|N
|TWTR
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ATVI
|Y
|Y
|Y
FUND PROFILE
BSD Global Tech Fund
Performance as of: Jan 18, 2019
- 1 month: 5.6% fund, 8.9% index
- Year-to-date: 8.8% fund, 15.2% index
- 5 years: 12.9% fund, 18.01% index
INDEX: 50/50 Nasdaq/Russell 2000.
Returns are net of fees, distributions and annualized.
TOP 5 HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS
- Cisco Systems: 6.3%
- Visa: 5.4%
- Infineon technologies: 4.7%
- Alphabet: 4.5%
- Equinix: 4.5%
WEBSITE: www.bsdmi.com