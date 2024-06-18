(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said any future interest-rate moves are data dependent.

“Looking ahead, however, there are risks to the economy and our financial system, with uncertainty being a central concern,” he told Dutch lawmakers on Tuesday. 

  • “First, inflation might start rising again, for example due to continued strong wage growth.”
    • “It is therefore important to base further monetary decisions on incoming data rather than pre-empting future developments.”
  • “At the same time, various factors, such as rising geopolitical tensions, are generating greater uncertainty, which could lead to financial market corrections and higher risks for financial institutions.”
  • “High share prices make financial markets vulnerable to corrections and a downturn in sentiment.”
    • “For instance, political uncertainty in France last week caused a correction in French government bonds, which also spread to bank shares in France. These corrections are taking place against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and geo-economic fragmentation.”
  • “Price falls prompted by geopolitical tensions have so far been short-lived, but I do wonder whether investors are fully pricing in the risks of geopolitical tensions.”
  • For full speech, click here
  • Read more: ECB’s Guindos Suggests Forecast Meetings Are Key for Rate Moves

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.