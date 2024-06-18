Jun 18, 2024
Knot Says Next ECB Rate Moves Based on Data, Can’t Be Pre-Empted
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said any future interest-rate moves are data dependent.
“Looking ahead, however, there are risks to the economy and our financial system, with uncertainty being a central concern,” he told Dutch lawmakers on Tuesday.
- “First, inflation might start rising again, for example due to continued strong wage growth.”
- “It is therefore important to base further monetary decisions on incoming data rather than pre-empting future developments.”
- “At the same time, various factors, such as rising geopolitical tensions, are generating greater uncertainty, which could lead to financial market corrections and higher risks for financial institutions.”
- “High share prices make financial markets vulnerable to corrections and a downturn in sentiment.”
- “For instance, political uncertainty in France last week caused a correction in French government bonds, which also spread to bank shares in France. These corrections are taking place against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and geo-economic fragmentation.”
- “Price falls prompted by geopolitical tensions have so far been short-lived, but I do wonder whether investors are fully pricing in the risks of geopolitical tensions.”
