Knot Says Next ECB Rate Moves Based on Data, Can’t Be Pre-Empted

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said any future interest-rate moves are data dependent.

“Looking ahead, however, there are risks to the economy and our financial system, with uncertainty being a central concern,” he told Dutch lawmakers on Tuesday.

“First, inflation might start rising again, for example due to continued strong wage growth.” “It is therefore important to base further monetary decisions on incoming data rather than pre-empting future developments.”

“At the same time, various factors, such as rising geopolitical tensions, are generating greater uncertainty, which could lead to financial market corrections and higher risks for financial institutions.”

“High share prices make financial markets vulnerable to corrections and a downturn in sentiment.” “For instance, political uncertainty in France last week caused a correction in French government bonds, which also spread to bank shares in France. These corrections are taking place against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and geo-economic fragmentation.”

“Price falls prompted by geopolitical tensions have so far been short-lived, but I do wonder whether investors are fully pricing in the risks of geopolitical tensions.”

