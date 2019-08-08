Kraft Heinz's long-delayed results give rough welcome to new CEO

Kraft Heinz Co., the troubled food giant backed by Warren Buffett, issued quarterly results for the first time since February, as new Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio tries to move on from the challenging first half and begin to turn things around.

For the first six months of the year, EBITDA slipped 15 per cent in the company’s home market. Net sales were down too as the company struggles to boost growth with its portfolio of brands. “The level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable moving forward,” said Patricio.

Key Insights

- The results are the first indication of how the company is doing after a rough start to the year, when a slew of bad news sent its shares spiraling. In February, news of an SEC investigation, weak profit numbers and a US$15.4 billion writedown raised existential questions about management’s strategy, which focused on cost-cutting. An internal investigation also revealed accounting issues and forced the company to delay its results and financial filings.

- Its new chief admitted the company has “significant work ahead of us to set our strategic priorities and change the trajectory of our business.” The maker of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and Jell-O has struggled to keep up with changing consumer tastes for healthier, less processed foods. On Thursday, it reported two new impairment charges totaling US$1.2 billion.

- The company announced in May that it received an additional subpoena related to its procurement practices, which forced it to restate earnings for the last the three years. The company has said the changes are not material. Investors looking for more information on the subpoena will have to wait for the call for more.

Market Reaction

- The shares swung between gains and losses in early trading. The stock had slipped 28 per cent this year through Wednesday’s close.