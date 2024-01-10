(Bloomberg) -- Labour’s shadow chancellor will meet business leaders in Davos next week as the opposition party seeks to emphasize its focus on sound finances ahead of a general election this year.

Rachel Reeves and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds will host a breakfast at a venue provided by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the Swiss resort where government and business leaders gather for the annual World Economic Forum, according to several people familiar with the matter.

The guest list for Wednesday’s event is still being put together, with the emphasis on inviting overseas executives and investors, according to the people. Labour and JPMorgan did not comment.

The Labour duo are seeking to use the meeting to improve their network with investors and stakeholders from other countries, with the aim of building on Reeves’ “securonomics” speech in Washington last May.

Reeves attended last year’s Davos gathering along with Labour leader Keir Starmer, marking a turning point in how the party was perceived by some business figures. Since then, executives have engaged further with Labour over their potential policies, as opinion polls place them in front of the ruling Conservatives ahead of an election due within a year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is also going to Davos next week, appearing alongside Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch at an event organized by accountancy firm KPMG and the City of London Corporation, according to the people. A KPMG spokesperson said its gathering would be a roundtable “focusing on key economic growth issues” but did not comment on the guest list.

Hunt did not attend last year as the Treasury sought to shore up confidence in its management of the economy, months after the “mini Budget” that triggered turmoil in financial markets.

The Confederation of British Industry has in the past held an event for company bosses at Davos, with the chancellor or other government ministers as the main attraction. But this year the lobby group, which has been beset by allegations of misconduct, has given up its membership of the forum and will not be present.

“Davos may not be perfect, but it remains a useful barometer for hearing how businesses around the year view UK Plc,” said a spokesperson for the CBI.

“While the last few years have seen us scale back our engagement — we took the decision not to attend in 2022 and had a light-touch programme in 2023 — it’s something we take a call on each year, depending on business priorities.”

