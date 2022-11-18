(Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley’s painful wave of job cuts is creating an opportunity for Barclays Plc.

The British lender is offering to provide support for laid-off workers starting new fintech businesses and hopes to attract staff for some of its thousands of technology job vacancies.

“I’m a firm believer that when one door closes, another one opens and out of adversity can come opportunity,” Mark Ashton-Rigby, chief operating officer of Barclays, wrote in a LinkedIn post this week.

Ashton-Rigby wrote that Barclays was extending its program for aspiring entrepreneurs, which provides a 20-week course to help them create their own fintech companies. Barclays has more than 3,000 open roles for technology staff around the world in areas such as engineering and innovation.

“If you’re embarking on a new chapter and are reading this, take it as a sign that there could be something very exciting for you just around the corner... apply today,” he wrote.

Some of the world’s biggest technology firms have begun firing thousands of employees in recent weeks, putting an abrupt end to more than a decade of rapid jobs growth. Bloomberg has reported that Amazon.com Inc. is cutting 10,000 positions, while Meta Platforms Inc. has said it’s making 11,000 employees redundant. At Twitter Inc. at least 3,700 jobs are being cut, or about half the social media company’s workforce, under new owner Elon Musk.

