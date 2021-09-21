47m ago
Libya Lawmakers Withdraw Confidence in Unity Government
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Libyan lawmakers have voted to withdraw confidence in the unity government, the legislature said Tuesday on its official website.
A total of 89 parliament members voted in favor of the move, out of a total 113 in attendance, it said.
