(Bloomberg) -- Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army will continue closures of oil ports and fields until its demands are met on distributing oil revenues, it said, a day after the National Oil Corporation lifted force majeure nationwide.

Haftar’s LNA had allowed a tanker to load fuel in a port on Friday as an exception, but the closure will be ended only when there’s agreement on how oil revenues will be distributed fairly and after an audit of the Tripoli-based central bank, his spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said in a televised statement.

