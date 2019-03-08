New Caisse-backed tech firm Lightspeed debuts on the TSX

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO), a software maker for retailers and restaurants, soared in its trading debut after raising $240 million in the biggest initial public offering by a Canadian technology company in almost nine years.

Shares of the Montreal-based payments company climbed as high as $19.20, a 20 per cent increase from the IPO price of $16.

The share sale is the biggest by a Canadian tech company since Smart Technologies Inc. raised $660 million in a 2010 U.S. listing. Ottawa-based e-commerce company Shopify Inc. raised $131 million in its IPO, and is now valued at more than $20 billion.

Lightspeed, which was founded in 2005 and employs more than 700 people, focuses on small and medium-sized businesses with software that helps them manage operations and accept payments. Early investors include Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, the province’s pension fund manager.

Bank of Montreal, National Bank Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. led the share sale.

--With assistance from Scott Deveau and Doug Alexander