1h ago
Lilly earnings beat estimates as COVID antibody sales take off
Bloomberg News,
Eli Lilly & Co. reported fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates as sales of its COVID antibody drug took off.
- Adjusted earnings for the quarter were US$2.75 a share, Lilly said Friday. Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of US$2.38 a share. Revenue was US$7.44 billion, compared with the average projection of US$7.3 billion.
Key Insights
- Lilly reported sales of US$871 million for bamlanivimab, its monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19. It was the company’s first quarter of reporting sales for the drug that’s hoped to head off severe cases in high-risk people.
- Lilly’s U.S. revenue increased with sales of key products such as Trulicity and Jardiance for diabetes and Taltz for psoriasis. That was partially offset by lower volume for products including Forteo for osteoporosis and Tradjenta, another diabetes drug.
- Lilly’s antibody has received emergency clearance for use in mild-to-moderate, newly-diagnosed patients to reduce the risk of severe cases of COVID-19. The company recently reached a deal for another 500,000 doses with the U.S. as part of a US$625 million change to an existing army contract.
Market Reaction
- The shares rose 0.9 per cent in pre-market trading.