Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced on Monday that its Shoppers Drug Market unit is buying Lifemark Health Group in an $845-million all-cash deal.

Lifemark provides physiotherapy and massage therapy, among other services, at more than 300 clinics across Canada.

“By joining Shoppers, Lifemark will continue to grow as a national health and wellness network,” said Lifemark Chief Executive Peter Stymiest in a release.

The purchase requires regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, Loblaw said in its release.