(Bloomberg) -- London Heathrow Airport is set to face disruption in mid-April when more than 600 border force officers will go on strike for four days.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union who are responsible for passport and immigration checks at the UK’s largest airport will walk out from April 11 to 14, the union said on Thursday in a statement.

A Heathrow spokeswoman said that the airport has managed strikes such as this successfully before and would be working closely with the Home Office on contingency plans.

The PCS union said 90% of border force officers voted in a ballot to take industrial action over a new roster and shift pattern changes. The union said that ministers had two weeks to withdraw the proposals or members would walk off the job.

“Consultation with staff has been a farce, with our members having little or no choice about the new arrangements,” PCS General Secretary Fran Heathcote said in the statement.

