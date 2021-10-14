(Bloomberg) --

London’s party-goers and night workers were rewarded with news the city will resume all-hours metro rides from late November, more than 18 months after they were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The so-called Night Tube service will resume on the busiest Central and Victoria lines on Nov. 27, Transport for London said Thursday, providing crucial links between large parts of the U.K. capital and the city center. The move will also provide more options and improved safety for those travelling at night, the company said.

“Restoring night running on these lines will help businesses like bars, clubs and restaurants as London’s night-time economy continues to recover following the pandemic,” TfL said in a statement. “It will also provide a safe, quick travel option for Londoners and visitors.”

Work is ongoing with government and TfL to bring back the night-time service in full, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said.

