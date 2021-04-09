Ontario-based grocery chain Longo’s is temporarily bumping up pay for its frontline workers on the heels of its home province’s most recent stay-at-home order.

Longo’s will offer permanent frontline staff an additional $2 per hour for the duration of the lockdown, which is expected to be in effect for 28 days.

“This latest stay-at-home order will hit everyone a little harder,” Longo’s President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Longo said in a news release. “But we know our team members will continue to rise to the challenge as essential workers during this pandemic.”

In addition to the pay increase, Longo’s will also be offering employees paid days off for self-isolation.

Canada’s large grocery chains, including Metro Inc., Loblaw Companies Ltd., and Empire Company Ltd. all provided their grocery store staff with temporary wage increases at the onset of the pandemic, but faced criticism as they wound down the so-called “hero pay” programs after just a few months.

In March, Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, announced plans to purchase a majority stake in Longo’s. That transaction is currently under review by the Competition Bureau.

BNN Bloomberg has reached out to Empire, Metro and Loblaw for comment.