(Bloomberg) -- The city of Louisville, Kentucky, and the family of Breonna Taylor have agreed to a settlement that will be the largest police misconduct payout in the city’s history, according to a person familiar with the terms of the deal.

Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to announce the settlement in a joint press conference with the Taylor family lawyers on Tuesday at 2 p.m. local time. The most the city has paid previously for police misconduct was an $8.5 million settlement to a man who was wrongfully imprisoned for nine years, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

The agreement is also expected to include substantial police reform measures, according to the person who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to release the amount of the settlement. A spokesperson for Fischer declined to comment before the press conference. News of the settlement was reported earlier by CNN.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by police in her apartment in March after officers conducted a no-knock raid in a drug investigation. No drugs were found in Taylor’s home and the suspect didn’t live with her.

The family filed a wrongful death suit in late April against the three officers involved that included claims of negligence and excessive force.

The Louisville-Jefferson County metro government has a fund to handle legal settlements, insurance claims and other city losses. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019, it paid out about $80 million in such claims, leaving the fund with an ending balance of approximately $8 million, according to financial statements.

