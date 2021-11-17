Lowe's raises forecast as home-improvement boom lifts sales

Lowe’s Cos. raised its sales forecast for this year and reported stronger-than-expected revenue, the latest sign that home-improvement spending is outlasting the pandemic amid climbing U.S. home prices.

The company anticipates 2021 revenue of about US$95 billion, according to a statement Wednesday, up from prior guidance of US$92 billion. Lowe’s also predicted improvement in its gross-margin rate while acknowledging that the business environment “remains uncertain.”

The improved outlook eased investor worries over how retailers will cope with a variety of challenges, including snarled supply chains, labor shortages and rising costs. Rival Home Depot Inc. surged on Tuesday after reporting similarly strong results.

Lowe’s is looking for ways to limit consumer price increases, Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison said in an interview.

“We think that we have the ability to manage all of the near-term inflationary challenges that we face,” he said. “We’ll continue to find cost offsets so we don’t push necessary price increases to the customer. That’s exactly what we did in the third quarter.”

Lowe’s shares rose 4.2 per cent as of 8:04 a.m. before regular trading in New York. The stock advanced 53 per cent this year through the close on Tuesday.



RISING SALES

Same-store sales in the U.S., a key retail metric, increased 2.6 per cent in the third quarter, Lowe’s said in a statement. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had anticipated a decline.

Adjusted earnings of US$2.73 a share topped the average analyst estimate of US$2.35. Net sales also exceeded expectations.

While the holiday season isn’t the biggest one for Lowe’s -- that would be springtime, when home owners embark on big improvement projects -- the retailer is increasingly looking to become a gift destination by stocking up on targeted merchandise.