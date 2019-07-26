LSE Is Said in Talks to Buy Refinitiv in Financial Data Push

(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc is in talks to acquire Refinitiv, the financial data and trading platform provider, in a deal that would add fuel to the bourse’s fastest-growing business, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced as soon as next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. No final agreement has been reached and the talks could still fall apart, the people said.

The effort is the first major strategic move by LSE Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer, who joined the 218-year-old exchange from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last August and has been riding a 40% surge in the stock price this year. The company has seen the most growth in the last few years from its information services unit, driven by the FTSE Russell Indexes business, and adding a data goliath would aim to help accelerate that push.

It would also be a quick flip for the Blackstone Group Inc.-led consortium that bought a majority stake in Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters Corp. last year. The company has been active ever since, as its Tradeweb Markets LLC bond-trading platform went public in April, and Deutsche Boerse AG’s chief executive officer said this week that his firm is still in talks to buy some of Refinitiv’s foreign-exchange business units.

Representatives for LSE, Blackstone and Thomson Reuters declined to comment.

Blackstone, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, acquired 55% of Refinitiv -- as the former financial and risk unit of Thomson Reuters was renamed -- in a transaction last year that valued the business at $20 billion. The discussions with LSE are for a deal that would value the business above that figure, one of the people said.

Thomson Reuters, which still has a 45% stake in Refinitiv, rose 4.3% after the Financial Times reported talks between LSE and Refinitiv earlier Friday.

LSE has previously sought to bulk up by merging with Deutsche Boerse, a deal that would’ve vaulted the combined firm into the ranks of the biggest global exchange firms, along with CME Group Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. But that combination was blocked by regulatory hurdles, and Schwimmer ruled out big exchange mergers after taking the job.

“The LSE is clearly pursuing deals that are more vertical than horizontal, presumably after seeing competition difficulties issues arise when some deals with other exchanges are mooted,” said Niki Beattie, founder of consultancy Market Structure Partners in London.

In recent months, LSE has benefited from a program to link up with Chinese markets and a move by European regulators in February to allow euro clearing on both sides of the English Channel under any Brexit scenario.

Refinitiv offers products including the Eikon terminals, the FXall platform and trading execution system Redi. Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.

(Adds consultant comment in ninth paragraph.)

--With assistance from Ambereen Choudhury, Kiel Porter, Liana Baker and Nick Baker.

To contact the reporters on this story: Dinesh Nair in London at dnair5@bloomberg.net;Viren Vaghela in London at vvaghela1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Daniel Taub

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.