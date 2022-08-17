23h ago
Lucid’s Liveris Sees EVs Becoming Primary Mode of Transportation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. Chairman Andrew Liveris said electric vehicles will become the “primary mode of transportation in our lifetime.”
- Shifting the majority of vehicles on the road to all-electric power would “of course” create enough room for Lucid to compete alongside market leader Tesla Inc., Liveris said in an interview on “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” on Bloomberg Television
- Demand for oil and gas is likely to decline over time, though commodity prices are “impossible to predict” in the short term, Liveris said
- Coal is “destined to be phased out”
- Liveris, who as part of a coalition of business leaders helped build support for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, said “short-termism” has hampered the US when it comes to improving infrastructure
- Public-private model of investment is better than the current tax-and-spend approach, Liveris said
- As head of the organizing committee for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, Liveris has started preliminary planning for the event
- Liveris said he’s actively recruiting a CEO for the effort
