9m ago
Lufthansa to Raise 2.14 Billion Euros by Offering New Shares
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG will raise 2.14 billion euros ($2.5 billion) by offering new shares to its stakeholders, the airline said in a statement on Sunday.
- The company will issue 597.7 million new shares at 3.58 euros each and at a subscription ratio of 1:1
- The issue corresponds to a discount of 39.3% on the theoretical ex-rights price
- The new shares are expected to be offered to shareholders from Sept. 22 to Oct. 5
