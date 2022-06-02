Lululemon overcomes supply-chain issues to meet strong demand

Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported results that surpassed analysts’ expectations and raised its full-year forecast, as the athletic-wear retailer speeds up deliveries to get products to stores in time to meet robust demand.

Executives expect sales to reach as much as US$7.7 billion in the fiscal year that ends in January.

Comparable-store sales, a key retail metric, rose 29 per cent at constant currencies, and net revenue reached US$1.6 billion in the first quarter. Those were above the average estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

Consumer demand remains strong with the pandemic-era shift toward comfier clothes outweighing inflationary pressures.

It’s a new era for Lululemon. Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald met with investors in April to share his growth strategy, unveiling a new five-year plan that looks to double sales by 2026. The company plans to expand its offerings to men and will try to quadruple international sales compared with 2021 levels.

The logistics problems that have hurt Lululemon’s performance since the holiday season haven’t yet fully alleviated. Chief Financial Officer Meghan Frank cited “ongoing impacts of COVID-19, supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures” as some of the issues facing the business. Gross margin was 53.9 per cent in the quarter, slightly lower than expectations.

Market Reaction