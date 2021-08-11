Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.

September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4 per cent to US$482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. The decline marks a drop of more than 70 per cent from the record high reached in May.

Strong U.S. homebuilding demand during the pandemic created a surge in orders for lumber, causing prices to more than quadruple to their May peak and fueling inflation concerns. Sawmills have since increased output in response, while a shortage of other building materials such as siding and windows has slowed the pace of U.S. construction, said Brian Leonard, an analyst with RCM Alternatives in Chicago.

“While most of the wood out there today is pegged for a job site, the slowdown keeps it all backed up,” Leonard said. “The industry has to work through that issue before it goes back to the mills to buy. That is forcing the mills to lower prices daily to get rid of prompt wood.”