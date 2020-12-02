(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. has agreed to buy Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. for $1.7 billion to expand its U.S. asset management business.

The cash deal values Waddell & Reed shares at $25 a piece, Sydney-based Macquarie said in a statement Thursday, or about a 47% premium to their latest closing price. The deal is expected to close by the middle of 2021.

After the deal is completed, Macquarie will sell Waddell & Reed’s wealth management business, which has about $63 billion in assets under administration, to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for about $300 million.

That will leave Macquarie with Waddell & Reed’s asset management business, which oversees about $68 billion in assets, primarily in equities. The deal will lift Macquarie Asset Management’s assets to roughly $465 billion.

