President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has sunk to the lowest level since the days of the Yellow Vest protests in early 2019, a poll showed, amid mounting opposition to his effort to raise the retirement age.

The survey by Ifop for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper shows that 28% of those polled are satisfied with Macron’s performance, down 4 points from a month ago, JDD reported Sunday. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s approval rating was unchanged at 29%.

Borne pushed through a retirement reform proposal on Thursday without a vote of Parliament after it became clear the government couldn’t muster enough support from legislators. She now faces no-confidence votes in Parliament on Monday; if they’re successful, the pension law will be nullified and Borne will have to resign.

Unions have promised to continue striking in opposition to the law, while protesters plan a nationwide action on Thursday. Smaller marches are taking place throughout the country this weekend.

Since December, Macron’s popularity has dropped 8 points, JDD reported. Ifop surveyed 1,928 people online and by phone from March 9 through March 16, the day that the government pushed through the retirement proposal.

