(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called anew for a “bolder monetary policy” mandate for the European Central Bank that includes growth and job creation as targets.

The additions are needed in part because the effort to reduce carbon consumption will be inflationary, Macron said in an interview with CNBC.

“I’m a strong advocate of an enlargement of the mandate of the ECB, following the model of the Fed,” Macron said.

Macron said in April that inflation can no longer be the only target for European monetary policy and called for growth and possibly decarbonization to be added as criteria.

The ECB has had price stability as its primary objective guiding monetary policy since its inception.

