May 23, 2024
Macron Says Europe Needs a ‘Bolder Monetary Policy’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called anew for a “bolder monetary policy” mandate for the European Central Bank that includes growth and job creation as targets.
The additions are needed in part because the effort to reduce carbon consumption will be inflationary, Macron said in an interview with CNBC.
“I’m a strong advocate of an enlargement of the mandate of the ECB, following the model of the Fed,” Macron said.
Macron said in April that inflation can no longer be the only target for European monetary policy and called for growth and possibly decarbonization to be added as criteria.
The ECB has had price stability as its primary objective guiding monetary policy since its inception.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:57
Solaris scraps financing deal with Zijin, but China strengthens its grip over critical minerals
-
Billionaire Tanenbaum seizes WNBA deal his partners turned down
-
Luxury beauty brand Clarins to pull out of Hudson's Bay stores in Canada
-
10:18
CPP's CEO on the importance of having a diversified portfolio
-
Canada Infrastructure Bank lends $75M to B.C. ferry service for zero-emission vessels
-
7:16
Freeland says capital gains proposal will be tabled before summer break