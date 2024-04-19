Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside NYC Trump Trial Is in Critical Condition

(Bloomberg) -- A Florida man is in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside a courthouse in downtown Manhattan where Donald Trump’s criminal trial is underway, according to police officials.

The man, identified as Maxwell Azzarello of St. Augustine, was transported to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center after he self-immolated in the Collect Pond Park, police said. Video captured by several news outlets showed the fire had been extinguished by police officers.

Azzarello was in “very critical” condition in a burn unit, officials said in a press conference Friday.

His actions didn’t appear to have anything to do with Trump, and he had thrown pamphlets into the air that discussed various conspiracy theories, police said.

Fliers found at the scene referenced a website with Azzarello’s manifesto. It says his actions were an “extreme act of protest” done “to draw attention” to the discovery of a “totalitarian con” that encompasses everything from crypto to The Simpsons.

“We do not believe this was targeting any particular person or group,” said Tarik Sheppard, deputy commissioner of public information. “Right now, we’re just labeling it as a conspiracy theorist.”

Law enforcement are “very concerned” about the security implications of the incident, said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. Police may shut down the park where the incident took place, he said.

--With assistance from Patricia Hurtado and Laura Nahmias.

(Updates with identity of protestor and police comments throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.