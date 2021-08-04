(Bloomberg) -- The Manhattan district attorney will request evidence from New York’s investigation of alleged sexual misconduct by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The report on the governor, released Tuesday by Attorney General Letitia James, includes allegations that the governor tapped and then grabbed the buttocks of an employee of a state-affiliated entity while posing for a picture at an event in New York City. Several other instances also took place at his Manhattan office. Cuomo has denied the allegations.

“When our office learned yesterday that the Attorney General’s investigation of the Governor’s conduct was complete, our office contacted the Attorney General’s Office to begin requesting investigative materials in their possession pertaining to incidents that occurred in Manhattan,” Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance, said in a statement.

Read more: Biden Calls for Cuomo to Resign Over Sexual Harassment Findings

Other New York district attorneys have announced similar intentions. In a press conference Tuesday, James said local district attorneys could follow up on her findings and pursue charges against the governor.

Vance’s office last month charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with engaging in years of tax-related crimes.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.