(Bloomberg) -- A vessel belonging to Norwegian Cruise Line Holding Ltd. was prevented from docking at Mauritius’ main port due to sanitary concerns after some passengers became ill.

Roughly 100 people on the Norwegian Dawn complained of diarrhea and recovered, according to a spokesperson from the health ministry in Port Louis. Another 15 had more complicated symptoms and had to be quarantined.

Health officials traveled to the ship via a small boat to assess the situation. Tests results will be known in about 48 hours.

The vessel — carrying 2,184 passengers and 1,026 crew members — skipped a stop at the neighboring Reunion Island in the southern Indian Ocean, according to a statement from the Mauritius Ports Authority. It reached Port Louis on Saturday evening local time.

About 2,000 passengers were meant to end their cruise at the port, with another 2,279 people prepared to board on Sunday.

“Health and safety of the passengers as well as that of the country as whole are of the utmost importance to the authorities,” the port authority said.

Norwegian Cruise Line didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

