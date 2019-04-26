17h ago
May, Varadkar Establish New Political Talks in N. Ireland
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, Irish Premier Leo Varadkar agree to establish new set of political talks in Northern Ireland that aim to restore power-sharing in the region.
- Talks will involve "all the main political parties in Northern Ireland, together with the U.K. and Irish Governments,” May, Varadkar say in emailed statement
- Statement: “the aim of these talks is quickly to re-establish to full operation the democratic institutions” -- the Northern Ireland Executive, Assembly and North-South Ministerial Council
- Talks to start "as soon as possible after the local elections" on May 2
- "We understand the complexity of the underlying concerns of all parties, and the need for renewed trust, mutual respect, generosity and new thinking to resolve the issues"
- NOTE: Northern Ireland administration has been run by civil servants since Jan. 2017, when devolved assembly was suspended because of failure of Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein to reach power-sharing agreement
